Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.6% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

XOM opened at $103.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $426.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

