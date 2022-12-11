Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.37) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($26.95) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.26) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.10 ($20.11) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Evonik Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Evonik Industries stock opened at €18.13 ($19.08) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.00. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($34.71).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

