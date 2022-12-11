Evmos (EVMOS) Price Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Evmos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Evmos has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $132.97 million and approximately $941,757.06 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

