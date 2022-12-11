Everscale Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $61.03 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,714,155,747 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a decentralized global blockchain network launched on top of Ever OS on May 7, 2020. Formerly called Free TON, the platform was renamed to Everscale by the decision of its community on November 10, 2021.Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that proposes a scalable decentralized world computer paired with a distributed operating system — Ever OS.Ever OS is capable of processing millions of transactions per second, with Turing-complete smart contracts and decentralized user interfaces.Everscale presents a number of properties, such as dynamic multithreading, a soft majority consensus, and distributed programming, which enable it to be simultaneously scalable, fast, and secure. It is governed by a decentralized community founded upon meritocratic principles via the Soft Majority Voting protocol.Everscale has developer tools, such as compilers for Solidity and C++, API, an SDK that includes client libraries for 13 programming languages and all popular platforms, a local node for dApp testing, CLI tools, and a range of decentralized browsers and wallets empowering many applications in DeFi, NFT, tokenization, and governance domains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

