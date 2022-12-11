Euler Price Tops $4.46 on Major Exchanges (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. Euler has a market capitalization of $44.28 million and approximately $899,106.28 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Euler has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Euler token can now be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00025980 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Euler Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

