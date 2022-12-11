Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC lowered Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Stock Performance
OTC:ERELY opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65.
About Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.
Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (ERELY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.