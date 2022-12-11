Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Stock Performance

OTC:ERELY opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65.

About Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.

