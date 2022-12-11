Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,363,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,030 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential makes up about 5.8% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Equity Residential worth $98,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,462,000 after acquiring an additional 889,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Equity Residential by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,925 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after acquiring an additional 327,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after acquiring an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQR stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

