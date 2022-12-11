EOS Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00006059 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $90.99 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009673 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005852 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004859 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005194 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000777 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,656,452 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.