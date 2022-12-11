Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $294.00 million-$296.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.91 million. Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.84 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $61.20 on Friday. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $84.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

