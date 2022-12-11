Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,415 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Entergy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 417.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETR opened at $116.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

