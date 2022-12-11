Enigma (ENG) Trading Down 22.9% Over Last Week

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $71,664.29 and $92,685.04 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

