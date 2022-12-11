Emocoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,966.71 (EMO)

Emocoin (EMO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Emocoin has a total market cap of $35.70 million and $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emocoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Emocoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $930.57 or 0.05398132 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00510238 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,195.84 or 0.30231840 BTC.

Emocoin Token Profile

Emocoin launched on April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Emocoin is www.emo.network. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Emocoin is linktr.ee/emo.coin.

Emocoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170008 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

