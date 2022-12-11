Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 10,200 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Premier Financial accounts for about 2.0% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.52% of Premier Financial worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Premier Financial by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Premier Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Insider Activity

Premier Financial Price Performance

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $29,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

Premier Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

