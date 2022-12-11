Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 72,650 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,000. Comerica comprises about 2.3% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Comerica as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 406,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Comerica by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 532,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,497,000 after acquiring an additional 298,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,811,000 after buying an additional 270,869 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 36.03%.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.