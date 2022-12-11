Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 67,379 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 67,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,000. Banner makes up about 1.6% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Banner by 32.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 11.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $66.14 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 31.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

