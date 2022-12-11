Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.49% of Old Second Bancorp worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $749.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $67.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

