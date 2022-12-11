ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Hits $64.46 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001878 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $64.46 million and $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00011720 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00047332 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020949 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00240658 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003685 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32232176 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.