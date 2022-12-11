Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Purchases £22,200 in Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating) insider Clement Woon bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £22,200 ($27,069.87).

Elementis Stock Performance

Shares of LON ELM opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.42) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £680.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.33. Elementis plc has a 12-month low of GBX 85.10 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 148.50 ($1.81).

Get Elementis alerts:

About Elementis

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.