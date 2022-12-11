Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,768 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Elanco Animal Health worth $42,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $12.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $29.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.