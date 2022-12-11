eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EHTH. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on eHealth to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eHealth has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.73 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eHealth will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $246,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,826.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in eHealth by 34.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 598,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 154,936 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,652,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after buying an additional 36,690 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in eHealth by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 199,810 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

