Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Head to Head Review

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Rating) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sow Good and Ecopetrol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecopetrol 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ecopetrol has a consensus price target of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 61.72%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than Sow Good.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Ecopetrol 20.78% 16.13% 5.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Sow Good and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.4% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Ecopetrol’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 20.43 $4.13 million N/A N/A Ecopetrol $24.58 billion 0.76 $20.34 billion N/A N/A

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats Sow Good on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. It also produces and commercializes polypropylene resins and compounds, and masterbatches; and offers industrial service sales to customers and specialized management services. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

