EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $23.98 Million

EAC (EAC) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $23.98 million and approximately $12,977.84 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 46.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.03 or 0.00454038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021790 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001203 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018498 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.07442502 USD and is down -32.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11,055.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

