Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DUE. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($28.95) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($48.42) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($31.05) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €34.02 ($35.81) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.04. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €19.74 ($20.78) and a twelve month high of €42.60 ($44.84).

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

