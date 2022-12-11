DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Shares Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 2.87% of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $2,012,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,175,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 326,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get DP Cap Acquisition Corp I alerts:

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ DPCS opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.