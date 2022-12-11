Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.72–$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $306.00 million-$307.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.53 million. Domo also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.11)-($0.07) EPS.

Domo Stock Performance

DOMO stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $17.56. 997,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. Domo has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domo from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Domo

In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $95,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $95,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $577,729.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,672.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,215 shares of company stock worth $1,799,315. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after acquiring an additional 783,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 716,379 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in Domo by 670.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after acquiring an additional 503,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Domo by 2,362.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Domo by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

