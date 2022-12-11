DeversiFi (DVF) Market Cap Tops $61.58 Million

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $61.58 million and approximately $2,386.74 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.44 or 0.30142182 BTC.

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official website is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeversiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

