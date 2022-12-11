Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $299.57.

ALFVY stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $42.16.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

