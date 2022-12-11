Dent Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $69.43 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dent has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

