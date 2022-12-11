Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,593 shares during the period. Denbury comprises about 6.4% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 2.38% of Denbury worth $70,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEN. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Denbury by 74.6% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,302,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,141,000 after acquiring an additional 556,348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,532,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,946,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,005,000 after acquiring an additional 109,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000.

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.90. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $439.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.14 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 31.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

