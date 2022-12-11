Davidson Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group makes up about 0.6% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 2.5 %

KNSL opened at $284.47 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.05 and a 12 month high of $334.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.64. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Compass Point increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

