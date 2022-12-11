Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $710,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 183.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 1.5 %

FTNT opened at $52.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.