Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Lowered to $55.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLAY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Tony Wehner bought 14,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP Les Lehner purchased 12,154 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $398,772.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,467.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Wehner purchased 14,823 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,906.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,887.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 181,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,830. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

