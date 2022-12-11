Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Insider Activity

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,017,134.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,195,439.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,252.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,017,134.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,372 shares of company stock worth $4,761,662 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 118,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

