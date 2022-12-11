CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,293 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $33,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after buying an additional 85,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $135.87 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $180.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.43.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

