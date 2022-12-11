CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $40.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 699,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,254.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.28% of CVD Equipment worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

