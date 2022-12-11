CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVB Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $26.91 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CVB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

CVB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

