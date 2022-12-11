cVault.finance (CORE) Hits Market Capitalization of $57.00 Million

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for approximately $5,700.05 or 0.33224646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $57.00 million and approximately $7,671.67 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

