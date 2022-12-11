CUBE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,495.72 (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, CUBE has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CUBE token can currently be purchased for $0.0699 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. CUBE has a market cap of $41.95 million and approximately $10,495.72 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CUBE Profile

CUBE was first traded on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CUBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

