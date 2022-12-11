CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Trading Down 21.9% Over Last Week

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. CUBE has a market cap of $41.27 million and approximately $1,824.58 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUBE has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One CUBE token can currently be bought for $0.0688 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $936.67 or 0.05457982 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00512207 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,208.06 or 0.30348518 BTC.

CUBE Token Profile

CUBE’s genesis date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com.

CUBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars.

