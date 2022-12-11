Crypto International Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.55 Billion (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002483 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crypto International has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Crypto International has a market cap of $2.55 billion and approximately $150,414.67 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto International Profile

Crypto International launched on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.42989479 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $148,737.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using US dollars.

