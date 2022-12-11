Cronos (CRO) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $11.96 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00078252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00057128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001316 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00025617 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005240 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

