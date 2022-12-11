Critical Comparison: Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) versus Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A -110.07% -102.37% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 39.85% 30.24% 16.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acurx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.40%. Given Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Acurx Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.75 million ($1.07) -3.46 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $413.75 million 4.37 $528.45 million $0.95 12.41

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Acurx Pharmaceuticals. Acurx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals beats Acurx Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections. The company is also developing ACX-375C, a potential oral and parenteral treatment targeting gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, vancomycin-resistant enterococcus, and penicillin-resistant streptococcus pneumonia. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union. The company is also developing IW-3300, a GC-C agonist for the treatment of visceral pain conditions, including interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome and endometriosis; and CNP-104, an immune nanoparticle for the treatment of biliary cholangitis. The company has strategic partnerships with AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca AB, and Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of linaclotide. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

