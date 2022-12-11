Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CPG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE:CPG opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.45%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

