Credit Suisse Group Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $610.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $596.16.

NYSE UNH opened at $539.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,202,000. LFS Asset Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,595,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

