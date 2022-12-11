Cowen Raises WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $100.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WNS. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 307.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in WNS by 89.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in WNS by 46.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WNS by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

