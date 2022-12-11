Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.13.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Couchbase by 41.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $428,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Couchbase by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 743,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 34,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the second quarter valued at $7,791,000. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.