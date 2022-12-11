Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. Coty has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 78.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.18.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,202,000 after buying an additional 883,215 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coty by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,274,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,613,000 after buying an additional 330,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 119.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after buying an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

