Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

CTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering cut Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

