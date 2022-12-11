Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.3% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.70.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $483.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $496.22 and a 200 day moving average of $501.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.