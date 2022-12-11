CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,874,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071,678 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises 3.9% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 1.74% of CoStar Group worth $415,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.55. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

